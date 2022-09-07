The Owls defender, who has played as both a central defender and wingback so far this season, has had a few weeks to remember as he hit a major milestone for his boyhood club and also grabbed a couple of goals as his side climbed up the league table.

Now, with the opening month at a close, it has been confirmed that the 30-year-old has been nominated for the league’s monthly gong, with his performances in Wednesday colours also being seen as reward for his excellent work in the offseason as helped raise money for Jude Mellon-Jameson.

The EFL said of Wednesday’s long-serving defender, “A momentous month for Palmer who made his 350th appearance for Wednesday, helped preserve four clean sheets and took his career goal tally from four to six, a fitting reward for his heart-warming charity work over the summer.”

Palmer is up against Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins – who has five goals and assists in five games – as well as Sam Smith of Cambridge United after he scored four in his last five matches.

The other nominee is Peterborough United wingback, Joe Ward, after his three assists – one of which came against the Owls – and a singular goal helped the Posh in their solid start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Palmer also won Wednesday’s in-house Player of the Month for August – the first time he’s done so since back in April 2014.