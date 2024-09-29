Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news with 4 out and 2 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday breathed some life into their Championship campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Brom on Saturday afternoon. Late goals have denied the Owls in recent weeks as they conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to QPR and lost in the 88th minute against Luton Town last weekend.
Another late goal looked like it might haunt them again when Alex Mowatt struck on 84 minutes to draw West Brom level after the Owls had led 2-0. However, just two minutes after being pegged level, Anthony Musaba fired Danny Rohl’s men back in front as the Owls earned their second win of the season.
Up next is a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City. Ahead of the game we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps. The Robins have George Earthy, Rob Atkinson and Ross McCrorie back in contention but both clubs are facing a handful of concerns ahead of the fixture.
1. Ben Hamer - out
The goalkeeper was injured in pre-season and has yet to be named in a matchday squad this term
2. Nathaniel Chalobah - out
On the player's injury situation, Rohl said earlier this month: "For me, it's important with this injury that he's really strong when he comes back and can keep going on a good level, instead of 60 minutes and out for three weeks. At the moment, I think it takes maybe at the end of – or before – the international break in November."
3. Dominic Iorfa - doubt
Has now missed the last six games with a muscle injury after being left out against West Brom. Speaking earlier this month Rohl said he would assess the risks of bringing the defender back before the international break.
4. Ayman Benarous - out
The player is out long-term and has not played for over two years amid numerous injury problems.
