Sheffield Wednesday hoping for new addition or two before Bristol City tie
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s hoping to have a new addition or two to his technical team shortly.
The German moved quickly in bringing in his own men to take on the challenge of keeping the Owls in the Championship, snapping up Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen as his assistants, and Sascha Lense as a performance manager at Middlewood Road.
On top of that trio there has been hope of bringing in a set piece coach and goalkeeper coach at S6, however Röhl has not been as lucky with those two after his first choice for the former, Nico Knaubel, was unable to obtain a work permit.
Now, with the Owls taking on Bristol City this weekend, the Wednesday boss says that he’s hoping to have sorted things out soon.
“I hope we will find a solution today or tomorrow for this,” Röhl told The Star when asked about the two roles. “But I’m really happy with my staff here, and that’s important. I have Chris, Henrik, Sascha and also Neil (Thompson) - and we have a good setup now. We’ll look to see how we can improve it in some parts of the games also.
“At the the moment Chris is taking the set pieces - he’s very strong in this part - and he has support from Neil. This is also an option for the next weeks and months, to take both of them to improve the set pieces. They’ve done a good job so far, and you could see that against Rotherham. It gives me a good feeling.”
Thompson, officially the U21s manager at Wednesday, has been part of Röhl’s technical team since he arrived, and it certainly sounds like he’s going to be a busy man going forward.
The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach went on to say, “With Neil, I said at the start that I wanted to have a link with the U21s and at the moment he’s very close to us. Hopefully he’ll stay with us for the first team, but like I say, I want to have that link to the U21s and Neil has done it very well over the last few weeks.”