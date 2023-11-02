Sheffield Wednesday midfielder making injury progress - but will have to wait

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Momo Diaby, appears to be making some progress on his road to recovery - but it’ll be some time before he plays again.

The 27-year-old Frenchman joined the Owls on loan from Portimonense in Portugal over the summer, but after enjoying an impressive start to life at Hillsborough on his debut he was unfortunately struck down with a serious injury.

Diaby had to be helped off the field after 65 minutes against Preston North End, and has not stepped foot on a football pitch since as he deals with an injury that was always expected to keep him out for some time.

Now, though, it seems that he’s inching closer to a potential return to action after the club posted images of him back running on the grass at Middlewood Road, however registration rules mean that he won’t be able to feature until the new year.

The decision to register Marvin Johnson ahead of the 2-0 win over Rotherham United meant that Danny Röhl’s 25-man squad is now full up, with only players under the age of 21 now able to come in to bolster the ones that have been registered.

Röhl is likely to make changes in January when the list can be altered, and Diaby will be working hard between now and then to try and get himself into the German’s plans in what is a season of survival for the Owls.

Meanwhile, there was also a place in senior training for young Bailey Cadamarteri once again this week, with the talented teenager having made the bench against Rotherham over more experienced players such as Ashley Fletcher.