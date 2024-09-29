Sheffield Wednesday gave their Championship season a much-needed boost as they claimed a dramatic victory over West Brom at Hillsborough on Saturday. The Owls took the lead through Darnell Furlong’s own goal in the ninth minute before Josh Windass doubled the advantage midway through the half.

West Brom drew level with second-half goals from Josh Maja and Alex Mowatt but Anthony Musaba dramatically claimed all three points as he restored Wednesday’s lead on 86 minutes just two minutes after the Baggies had equalised. It is a first league defeat of the season for Carlos Corberan’s side and a win that lifts the Owls to 18th.

As expected in the early weeks of the Championship campaign, the table is proving congested with not many points to separate the majority of the division. Each side has played seven games which marks one sixth of the season and here we take a look at the latest odds for relegation and how the bookmakers rate each side’s chances of surviving in the Championship. Using odds from Sky Bet, here’s how the Owls’ survival hopes are rated against their rivals...