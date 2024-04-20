Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday can pull themselves out of the Championship relegation zone with victory at Blackburn Rovers, following a mixed bag of rival results on Saturday.

Danny Rohl’s side head to Ewood Park looking to extend their current three-game unbeaten run, with points coming at this crucial juncture in the season. Draws at home to Norwich and Stoke City have built on an impressive 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

QPR were the biggest winners on another dramatic day of Championship action on Saturday, beating a mid-table Preston North End side 1-0 at Loftus Road. Lyndon Dykes capitalised on a mistake from Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to score the only goal of the game from close-range inside 20 minutes, pulling the R’s up to 18th and six points clear of the bottom three.

Elsewhere in the relegation fight, Huddersfield Town were the major losers after suffering a morale-draining 4-0 defeat at home to Swansea City. The West Yorkshire side looked set for a point but collapsed to concede four goals in the final 17 minutes plus added-time.

Birmingham City only managed to take a point from already-relegated Rotherham in what was Steve Evans’ first game in charge of the Millers. That game was delayed due to a medical emergency within the crowd and neither side were able to find the net in a 0-0 stalemate.

On Sunday, the Owls go to a Blackburn side who look all but safe after producing a shock 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Leeds United last weekend. Victory at Ewood Park would see Wednesday climb out of the bottom three, opening up a one-point gap between themselves and Birmingham City, who would drop into 22nd.

