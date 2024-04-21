Former QPR manager identifies key factor in Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth knows exactly who should take credit for reinvigorating Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of remaining in the Championship.
The Owls faced a potentially pivotal visit to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon and knew a win at Ewood Park would see them escape the relegation zone for the first time since August and pull their hosts closer towards the drop zone. A stunning strike from Josh Windass gave Danny Rohl’s side the perfect start - but Rovers hit back within minutes with an equaliser from in-demand top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics.
Marvin Johnson restored Wednesday’s lead just before the hour-mark before a comical own goal from hosts keeper Aynsley Pears killed off any hopes of a comeback from Rovers and ensured Wednesday now have momentum in their bid to ensure their stay in the second tier is extended beyond one solitary season. Speaking on Sky Sports live coverage of the game, former QPR boss Ainsworth pointed towards the impact made by Owls boss Rohl as a key reason why his side are now on the front foot to remain in the Championship this season.
He told Sky Sports: “I think, in the second-half, they were the aggressors, they were the better side going forwards without a doubt. Blackburn lacked a little bit of cutting edge. When you come down to the bare bones, they tested the keeper, albeit a huge error for one of the goals there. You have to credit Danny Rohl for the job he’s done. He’s really got the spirit going amongst those guys. You could see them at the end of the game, all together in there and they’ve really made that relegation scrap interesting now.”
Wednesday are back in action on Saturday when they host play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion in their final home game of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.