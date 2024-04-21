Former QPR manager identifies key factor in Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth knows exactly who should take credit for reinvigorating Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of remaining in the Championship.

The Owls faced a potentially pivotal visit to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon and knew a win at Ewood Park would see them escape the relegation zone for the first time since August and pull their hosts closer towards the drop zone. A stunning strike from Josh Windass gave Danny Rohl’s side the perfect start - but Rovers hit back within minutes with an equaliser from in-demand top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson restored Wednesday’s lead just before the hour-mark before a comical own goal from hosts keeper Aynsley Pears killed off any hopes of a comeback from Rovers and ensured Wednesday now have momentum in their bid to ensure their stay in the second tier is extended beyond one solitary season. Speaking on Sky Sports live coverage of the game, former QPR boss Ainsworth pointed towards the impact made by Owls boss Rohl as a key reason why his side are now on the front foot to remain in the Championship this season.

He told Sky Sports: “I think, in the second-half, they were the aggressors, they were the better side going forwards without a doubt. Blackburn lacked a little bit of cutting edge. When you come down to the bare bones, they tested the keeper, albeit a huge error for one of the goals there. You have to credit Danny Rohl for the job he’s done. He’s really got the spirit going amongst those guys. You could see them at the end of the game, all together in there and they’ve really made that relegation scrap interesting now.”