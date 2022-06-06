West Ham United and Brentford maintain interest in Sheffield Wednesday starlet

The 17-year-old has been in talks with the Owls for a few weeks now since he became eligible to put pen to paper on his first pro deal, however as things stand there has still been nothing finalised.

Cadamarteri’s form for Wednesday’s U18s has seen him bumped up into the U23 squad and even train with Darren Moore’s first team on occasion, and he’s being monitored by the England youth setup as they continue to look out for the next generation of English talent.

The Star has reported previously that West Ham and Brentford were among some of the clubs that had shown an interest in the talented teen, and it’s understood that – with no pro deal agreed – that interest in him has remained.

While talks do appear to have hit a bit of a snag, it’s thought that the player himself is keen to stick around at Hillsborough, and he does still have one year left on his scholarship anyway, so as things stand he’ll be back next season whether a professional deal is agreed or not.

Moore has spoken previously about Cadamarteri, as well as other teenagers in the Owls youth setup, and it’s expected that a number of them will get a chance to spend more time with the senior ranks in preseason when the club returns later this month.

Wednesday are due back for preseason on June 20th.