Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign defender despite hefty compensation price tag

The 22-year-old is hot property at present, with a whole host of clubs in the Championship and League One believed to be keeping tabs on him, and Wednesday are just one of the clubs that have been mentioned at this stage.

Tucker’s deal with the Gills will come to an end this summer as he decides to take a step away from the club with whom he has been since a seven-year-old following their relegation into League Two.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite him technically being a ‘free agent’ come July 1st, any club wishing to take the centre back on board would have to pay Gillingham compensation for their development of the player, with The News in Portsmouth stating that a fee of around £300,000 would be required.

Wednesday legend, Carlton Palmer, doesn’t think his old club should be put off by the amount, though, saying that he hopes that they still pursue a move for Tucker anyway.

Speaking to Football League World, ‘CP’ said, “There’s going to be a lot of people who are in for him because he’s a very, very good player.

“He’s very adept at playing in a three at the back, as we’ve seen Darren Moore likes to play, well because that is the way it has unfolded, but he can also play in a back four.

Jack Tucker has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

“So I think as a manager, as Darren’s alluded to, during the course of the season, you have to be able to adapt, you know, be able to play in the three be able to play in a four… Bringing in a young player at that at 300,000 at the age of 22 would be a fabulous addition.”

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of new players already this summer even though the window will only officially open up this week, and Moore will be eager to get some deals done as soon as possible as the club’s return date of June 20th draws ever closer.