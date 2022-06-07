Things were formalised last week as Owlessess’ chairman, Dave Higgins, and Smith both attended the first senior open training session of the 2022/23 season, with the long-serving former player out to do his bit for the side.

Smith, who spent a decade playing for Wednesday in the 70s and 80s after coming through the club’s youth system, says that he’s keen to ‘give a little bit back’ in his new role.

The Scunthorpe United coach said in a statement, “Sheffield’s been my life, really… I’ve been out and about, other places, but I live in Sheffield, I’ve always been surrounded by it and close to the place.

“It just makes sense for me. I can give a little bit back, and with me always being involved in the development side it just makes sense.”

The 62-year-old has over four decades of experience in the game having worked for the likes of Wednesday, Sheffield United, Chesterfield and Barnsley – amongst others – before taking on his job in Scunthorpe, and now he’s also going to be ‘on hand for all coaches at the club to call upon as needed’.

“It’s me wanting to get myself back into the club a little bit,” he went on to say. “With the work I do in football, I have time to do that and it doesn’t coincide with what I do full time anyway.

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies chairman, Dave Higgins, and Mark Smith. (via SWLFC)

“Dave said, ‘Listen, we would really like for you to get involved’, and then he had a think about it and came back to me with this ambassador role.

“It’s a commitment, but it’s quite an open-ended commitment. I’m a Sheffield fella, I live in Sheffield just up the road and it just make sense to me so that’s why I’m getting involved.”

SWLFC are currently on the lookout for new players ahead of their 2022/23 campaign in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Southern Division, with open sessions on June 8th and 15th at 8pm, as well as the 12th and 19th at 10am.