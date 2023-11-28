Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard says that his side have 'no guarantee' of beating Sheffield Wednesday when the two sides meet at Hillsborough this week.

Vestergaard's side sit top of the Championship table having won 14 of their 17 matches so far this season. Two of their three defeats came back-to-back ahead of the international break, before two Jamie Vardy goals did the business in a 2-0 win over Watford over the weekend.

The 37-cap Denmark international was a beneficiary of Danny Röhl's coaching during the German's spell as assistant manager at Southampton. Speaking earlier this week, he seems to acknowledge that a start to a campaign that saw them race to 13 wins in 15 may have contributed to their pre-break wobble - but that the matchless fortnight gave them time to take stock. No such mistakes will be made against the Owls, Vestergaard claims.

"When you are winning a lot of weeks, and we had loads in a row, it makes you take it for granted," he said. "With the international break, after the two losses, it gave us time to reflect on what we are doing well and what we are not doing so well.

“I know their manager, I worked with him at Southampton and he has a very good football mind on him. It’s a team we cannot underestimate, and I expect them to be coming at us. It’s a very difficult game away from home against a very big football club. They will want to beat us for sure.”

Leicester's recent losses will provide hope to a Wednesday side marooned at the bottom of the Championship and desperate for a coupon-busting result on Wednesday evening. The two 1-0 defeats in question were against Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

"We had two consecutive losses, but they weren’t two bad performances and games that could have gone either way," Vestergaard continued. "We had chances but didn’t take them so it was important to get that winning feeling back. It’s not a guarantee even though we have won a lot of games.

