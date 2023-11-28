It's probably the biggest mismatch you'll see all season in the Championship given their positions, so Sheffield Wednesday are huge underdogs against Leicester City.

The Owls face the Foxes on Wednesday evening as top of the table faces the bottom, and despite it still being November a whopping 36 points separate the two sides. Leicester have also scored almost four times the amount of goals as their next opponents (31/8), conceding nearly three times fewer (10/29).

Wednesday also have to deal with the fact that Josh Windass is out due to suspension, while Michael Smith remains a doubt to an injury that he sustained prior to the international break. Callum Paterson, meanwhile, is back in contention once more.

Danny Röhl has utilised a few different formations and tactics in his spell at the club so far, and it may be that we're in for another shift when Enzo Maresca's high-flyers come to town this week.

Here's how we think the Owls could line up at Hillsborough tomorrow night - but, as always, it's anybody's guess.

Cameron Dawson - GK Dawson seems to have established himself as Röhl's number one, with the the shot-stopper having played every single game since the German's arrival.

Callum Paterson - RWB You'd expect the Scot to be straight back into the side now that his suspension has been served. His pressing ability and engine will be seen as big attributes in this style.

Dominic Iorfa - RCB Given that it's Leicester, you could see Wednesday adopting a back three again in order to give a bit more solidity at the back. Iorfa has been a solid performer for Röhl so far.

Bambo Diaby - CB No Wednesday player has played more league minutes than Diaby this season, and he appears to be a first choice for the manager. A big man in the centre to try and make the most of first contacts.