'Pressure makes diamonds' - Big call in predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for Leicester City - gallery
It's probably the biggest mismatch you'll see all season in the Championship given their positions, so Sheffield Wednesday are huge underdogs against Leicester City.
The Owls face the Foxes on Wednesday evening as top of the table faces the bottom, and despite it still being November a whopping 36 points separate the two sides. Leicester have also scored almost four times the amount of goals as their next opponents (31/8), conceding nearly three times fewer (10/29).
Wednesday also have to deal with the fact that Josh Windass is out due to suspension, while Michael Smith remains a doubt to an injury that he sustained prior to the international break. Callum Paterson, meanwhile, is back in contention once more.
Danny Röhl has utilised a few different formations and tactics in his spell at the club so far, and it may be that we're in for another shift when Enzo Maresca's high-flyers come to town this week.
Here's how we think the Owls could line up at Hillsborough tomorrow night - but, as always, it's anybody's guess.