Big goals, wonderful Windass and Chris Powell things - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday treated their travelling fans to a spectacular comeback against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The Owls looked dead and buried at the break after two first half goals put the hosts in charge at Carrow Road, but a change of players and tweak in system at half time saw Danny Röhl’s side turn the tie around completely in order to secure a 3-2 victory.

You can see all of the goals in the video below as Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama made sure Wednesday go into the Steel City derby on the back of a victory, while some of Röhl’s thoughts - including the changes he made - can be seen in the video at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, one of the key architects of the comeback, Josh Windass, spoke about how much the change in formation helped the Owls in their quest for victory, also making mention of their turnaround against Middlesbrough last year as a way of helping spur them on. Here’s some of what he had to say:

On top of that there were some fantastic scenes once again involving Chris Powell as he celebrated with the Wednesdayites after the final whistle... It’s all par for the course after victories these days, but never gets old!

For the rest of the fallout, including what seems like some sour grapes from the opposition boss, we’ve got you covered here:

