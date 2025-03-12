Norwich City boss makes blunt point on Sheffield Wednesday tactics after turnaround

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup faced a barrage of questions from the media regarding the perceived lack of heart shown by his side compared to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

No Championship side has thrown away more points from a winning position than the Canaries’ 30 this season, while Wednesday hold the happier flipside record in that no side in the division has battled back to win more than their 20 points taken from behind.

The recurring nightmare unfolded for Hoff Thorup as the Owls scrapped back from 2-0 down at half-time to take the three points with a stunning second half in which goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama earned a 3-2 win. Wednesday’s comeback was underpinned by a half-time switch in system by Owls boss Danny Röhl, with substitutes Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Smith offering game-changing contributions.

Smith took his place up top in a two-man strike force alongside fellow big unit Callum Paterson. Asked on the heart shown by Wednesday on the night - and why perhaps Norwich were lacking in comparison - Hoff Thorup started his answer with comments on the Owls’ chosen tactics, making clear he wants his side to play differently to what he saw from the away side.

“I will not comment too much on Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “They have their own way of playing football and their own way of doing things. I don’t know what their coach will highlight for them, I don’t know what kind of football he wants to play. I could see it today and of course there are differences in terms of how we as a team approached the game compared to how they approached the game.

“I am not saying anything is better. But I am saying there is a difference. I don’t know what he wants to play. Of course you tend to remember the second part of the game better than the first part. In the first part we were completely on top and played some outstanding football, we scored some beautiful goals out there.

“But it was followed by a second half that was not at all on the same level and that’s the thing we keep on touching. It’s not good enough, I am tired of the goals we are conceding where it comes from the second, third, fourth situations in the box where we just have to get rid of it. Is that a mentality thing? Is that a big heart thing? I tend to say it’s a football thing.”

