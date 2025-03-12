Norwich City boss makes damning admission after Sheffield Wednesday collapse

Norwich City manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, has admitted that his team aren’t ready to be anything but mid-table after their Sheffield Wednesday collapse.

The Canaries plucked defeat from the jaws of victory at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 on home soil after second half goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama gave the travelling Wednesdayites a night to remember.

It was a result that saw Wednesday leapfrog Norwich to go 10th, while Thorup’s side are now seven points adrift of the play-off places with nine places to go. For the Dane, after seeing his side throw away points in Norfolk, he thinks it shows where they currently are as a football club.

“I’m not sure I can give you the exact answer to that,” he replied when asked how his side lost the game. “There are some individual things, some collective things. Also an understanding of what it takes to win a game when you are not on top.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the second half. We have a big, big chance when Borja (Sainz) can slide in Emi (Marcondes). But a game can change in a split second. We got too passive. We could see it coming. We tried to adjust with the players on the pitch to see if we could change the game picture. It is a character thing. It is a personality thing. It is understanding what it takes to get three points in the Championship...

“It was a game we should win nine out of 10 times. It was not the case when we played Stoke. It has not been a pattern but something that has happened here at home this season... That probably tells us where we are as a group and that we are not ready to compete for the top positions in the league. In performance and results and many things we do, we are probably mid-table.”

Norwich now face difficult games against Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion as they look to bounce back from their capitulation against the Owls, and after they were booed off at Carrow Road they have some making up to do for their fans.