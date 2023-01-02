A nervous wait ahead on injury to star man Barry Bannan was eased no end by a swaggering performance that took Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One promotion places.

Wednesday handed out a 5-0 hammering to Cambridge United to leapfrog Ipswich Town into second place.

But there is no further clarity on the condition of their captain Bannan, who will receive assessment this week after he hobbled out of last week’s win over Port Vale.

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says it's been a frustrating end to the year for him.

“We’ve no idea at the moment,” said Owls boss Darren Moore when asked for an update on the Scot. “As you can imagine over the Christmas and New Year period, all the private hospitals have been closed.

“So in terms of getting a scan on his injury we have no news for you at the moment. When things open up this week we’ll get him in and get more detail.

“We’ve sent him away to just go off and enjoy his Christmas period and the rest will have done him the world of good. We’ll get eyes on him and see how he is.”

A Josh Windass hat-trick was the headline grab from a confident attacking display over a depleted Cambridge side.

His was one of several eye-catching attacking performances that will ease concern over a time frame over Bannan’s return – and indeed that of Lee Gregory.

“What impressed me was how competitive we were and on the front foot,” Moore continued. “The early goal did it for us really as they came with a low block, but getting the early goal disrupted their game plan and gave us momentum.

“We had to be patient at times with our build-up play and they gave us a warning when they hit the crossbar just before half-time. It fuelled us at half-time to come out and play on the front foot.

“Once we got the third goal, the game ran away from Cambridge and gave us clear momentum in the game. To get the 14th clean sheet of the season is credit to the players. We spoke about keeping that resilience and that the front of the pitch would come.

