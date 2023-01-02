Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for a couple of fresh faces during the January transfer window.

On top of the Owls’ list of priorities at this point in time is looking at potential options at centre back given their recent injury issues, and The Star understands that one name who could be an option is Burnley’s Luke McNally.

Wednesday aren’t exactly flush in central defence after injuries to Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa, and there have been added concerns within the fanbase that Mark McGuinness could potentially be recalled by Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exactly what Darren Moore is looking for this month has not been officially confirmed, but it’s thought that McNally is one name that’s been mentioned as an option after a tough first half of the season since he left Oxford United for the Clarets.

Moore will be hoping to keep hold of McGuinness, and therefore maybe not massively desperate for a centre back after revealing that Dominic Iorfa is not too far away from a return, but McNally certainly ticks the boxes – and suggestions in Lancashire’s media have suggested that he may be available on a loan basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old signed a long-term deal in Burnley after they forked out a decent sum for him over the summer, but he’s found game time hard to come by and he’s gone on to play just three games in all competitions this season.

There are just over four weeks of the transfer window for clubs to get their work done, and Moore has already said that he hopes it’s not a busy one for him and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad