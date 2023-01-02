Sheffield Wednesday were in a ruthless mood to get 2023 underway as they put Cambridge United to the sword to go second in League One.
A Josh Windass hattrick as well as goals from Michael Smith and Liam Palmer saw the Owls crush their opponents at Hillsborough, and results elsewhere were kind to them as Ipswich Town were held by 10-man Lincoln City and Barnsley were thumped 3-0 by Bolton Wanderers.
It was a tremendous team showing, with good performances all over the pitch, and Darren Moore will be absolutely delighted with the way that they’ve got things underway in the new year.
A place in the top two is now theirs to lose.
Here’s our ratings for Wednesday after their fantastic performance at S6:
1. Cameron Dawson
??
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 8
A really strong performance again from the Owls stalwart, who donned the captain’s armband in Bannan’s absence. Tremendous athleticism to get up and down the right despite not being a wide player on the day. Did his job brilliantly, and his goal made it four for the season.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Mark McGuinness - 8
Just a Rolls Royce in this division. His days coming through the Arsenal academy have made him the perfect player for the role given to him at the heart of this Wednesday defence, with his ability on the ball just as good as his defensive nous and timing when it comes to winning the ball back.
Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis
4. Reece James - 8
Like with McGuinness, you can tell that James comes from good footballing stock. His days at the Manchester United academy show often when he’s on the ball, and he was so tidy again. He’s made that left centre back position his own in recent weeks, and he’s become one of the first names on the teamsheet.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis