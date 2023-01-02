Sheffield Wednesday played Cambridge United off the pitch with the chest-out swagger of a prime Conor McGregor on Monday afternoon – and grappled their way into the League One top two with a rampant 5-0 win.

A hat-trick from Josh Windass and goals for Michael Smith and Liam Palmer did the business on an afternoon the Owls were better than their opposition in every respect and dominated to the point of embarrassment save for a brief first-half period in which the visitors hit the crossbar.

If questions were fairly asked of Wednesday’s attacking slow-up in December, their start to January couldn’t have shaken them off with much more confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass back in the thick of it..

Hat-trick hero Josh Windass was one of the stand-out performers for Sheffield Wednesday in their rampant 5-0 win over Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Josh Windass to play just four minutes in back-to-back matches for Sheffield Wednesday came as something of a surprise perhaps and without BarryBannan in the side, the former Rangers man was pushed into the role of number 10 behind Paterson and Michael Smith.

It didn’t take long for him to make his mark. A long, arching ball over the top from George Byers found Windass’ boot and with decent touch, pace, strength and composure he made it 1-0 with his first league goal since October – and added two more with confident finishes into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does he have a point to prove? If that wee stint out of the side has put a fire in his belly we’ll see – he looked hungry and caused Cambridge no end of trouble.

It was Wednesday’s first hat-trick since Saido Berahino’s against.. Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Barry? No worries..

Tougher tests there will be if Bannan is to miss any length of time in Wednesday’s season – Cambridge turned up depleted in numbers and devoid of quality – but as an examination goes on how the Owls are equipped to deal without him, they did pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass floated around nicely in the 10, Will Vaulks seemed to drop a little deeper and George Byers was given licence to spray balls about and control the tempo.

Sure, Cambridge played with a defensive line so high it was the footballing equivalent of electing to tap-dance on a minefield but from Wednesday’s let’s-bop-another-over-the-top perspective it worked nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday played with their chest out. They’re a better team than Cambridge and again it showed.

Pato’n the back..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maligned in some quarters of the fan base, Paterson continued his resurgence, leaving a gang of Lazarus, Jesus Christ and Rocky Balbao impressed at his powers of bouncebackability.

The Scot was as busy and as bustling as ever and caused issues for the visitors on and off the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It ain’t always pretty, but he makes things happen and must be a nightmare to play up against. As a League One option, he’s beyond handy.

Wilks-he-won’t-he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not cruel to say Mallik Wilks hasn’t quite set the floor alight at S6 since his summer arrival from Hull City.

But shuffled into a right wing-back position, the 24-year-old had the bit between his teeth; running at defenders, twisting and turning his way into crossing opportunities. He bagged his first assist since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad