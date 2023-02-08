There are serious concerns behind the scenes at Sheffield Wednesday as to the possible timescale of an injury to in-form cult hero Callum Paterson, The Star understands.

The Scotland international pulled up with a worrying-looking hamstring injury an hour into their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, a match in which he was putting in a eye-catching performance on the right wing and had earlier cored what proved to be the winner.

After a difficult start to the campaign, the 28-year-old fought his was back into the side to start six of the Owls’ last eight League One matches.

Paterson had been the subject of interest from Scottish side Hearts throughout January, with the Jammies having tabled a six-figure bid on deadline day.

Owls Callum Paterson Pic Steve Ellis

Though no ultimate timescale has yet been set and early treatment of the injury will continue, it is believed the early prognosis of Paterson’s issue has thrown up fears he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

“Once I get to press on Friday I’ll be able to address it properly once I see the medical team and I know the extent of it,” said a non-committal Moore when speaking to The Star about Paterson’s situation on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t want to speak too early on these because it’s not my area of expertise. Once I get to the doctor and have a good chat with him – which will be tomorrow [Wednesday] – I’ll be able to say a bit more on Friday.”

