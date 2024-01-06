Sheffield Wednesday take on Cardiff City this evening in the third round of the FA Cup.

Danny Röhl has made plenty of changes to his squad as they look to manage the side following a busy festive period, and there's a chance that a couple of youngsters could get the opportunity to show the Hillsborough crowd what they're capable of.

The likes of Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri have been rested altogether and Momo Diaby gets his first start since injury - there's also some surprising news as Devis Vasquez is left out of the squad completely, with both Pierce Charles and Jack Hall taking their place on the bench.

Here's how the two line up:

