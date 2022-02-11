The Owls have had a difficult season in terms of injuries, with a number of players having spent lengthy periods on the sidelines, but it appears that they could now welcome the likes of Iorfa, Gibson and Chey Dunkley back in the not-so-distant future.

Whilst giving an injury update to the media ahead of the game against Rotherham United, Moore said, “With Lewis Gibson, Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa - all three are making great progress… We don’t quite have Chey back with us yet - he’s doing individual work - but with Dom and Lewis we now have them back at the training ground and involved in and around the squad again.

“We’re looking at increasing their volume, and giving them some in-house games to aid their recovery back. Chey is a bit behind the other two, but not too far.

“Gibson is ahead of Iorfa - next week is a big week for them, and I’ll probably be in a better position next week to say that they’ll be ready to get back involved in the first team.

“They’re back in with the group, so I’m seeing how they move and how they are. But I must say that both are in great condition. Hopefully (they could be back) in a few weeks, all being well.”

Moore will be hoping that the trio can stay on track as the business end of the 2021/22 season approaches, with all three potentially being big players if they’re to mount a promotion push.