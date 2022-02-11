The four-goal forward was one of three players to go down injured in last week’s win over Morecambe. The 28-year-old posted on social media earlier this week to say that while first fears were that he would miss the rest of the season, his comeback will likely be much sooner.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rotherham United, Owls boss Darren Moore also provided updates on Harlee Dean and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, the other two players to run into issues.

He said on Windass: “You always fear the worst. Josh is an explosive player and initially when injuries happen you fear the worst in terms of length of time out.

“We thought there was a potential that it could have been him out for the end of the season, but that’s not the case at all. It’s wonderful news.

“He’s got a spring in his step,” Moore continued. “He’s bouncing around the place because he knows as the days and weeks go by he’s getting closer to where he needs to be.

“We’ll monitor him over the next few weeks. It’s really pleasing for us.

“If we manage him carefully, if we do the rehabilitation with him and if he listens to his body then hopefully he’ll make a good recovery.

Dean, brought in from Birmingham City to ease an injury crisis in defence, went off early in the clash with another muscular issue but appears to be coming back well from initial rehabilitation.

Again, there were initial fears the 30-year-old could miss the rest of the season but Wednesday are hopeful he could re-join in time for the final stages of the campaign.

“Harlee is doing really well,” Moore said. “He’s responded very well and is coming on good.

“We’ll assess him next week to see where he’s at to see if he can step up his rehab in terms of coming back. He’s done really well.”

The third of the trio, young midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, suffered an ankle issue similar to one he faced last season after a hefty challenge by a Morecambe defender.

The Owls have taken no risks with his recovery and have literally wrapped his ankle up to prevent any further issues in the early stages of his rehab.

It’s early days but it is hoped he is one that faces weeks out rather than months.

Moore said: “Fiz sustained a knock on his ankle and although it’s still early stages, we’ve put him in a protective boot.

“The reason he’s got that is so he doesn’t knock it and set himself back, so we can let it settle down. Once that is settled down then we’ll be better off. We don’t want him putting much pressure on it really.

“Once is comes out of the boot next week we can see how he feels.”

Longer-term absentees include loanees Tyreece John-Jules and Olamide Shodipo, who will return for the final weeks of the season, it is hoped.