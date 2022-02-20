Sheffield, like the rest of the country, has been hit by bad weather in recent days, with Storms Dudley and Eunice causing havoc across the United Kingdom, with concern rising with regards to Storm Franklin – which is expected to hit on Sunday evening.

And there are fears across Sheffield after 13 flood warnings put out throughout the city amid the inclement weather, one of which involves the Owls’ home ground that stands at the side of the River Don.

As per the UK Government’s flooding service website, a statement read, “River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall this afternoon, 20/02/2022. Consequently, flooding of property and roads is imminent, with the first property expected to flood being Hillsborough Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC). Properties on Rawson Spring Road are also likely to be among the first affected. We expect River levels to peak later this evening but remain elevated overnight into tomorrow, 21/02/2022.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. Consider putting your flood plan into action.”

Wednesday’s game against Accrington Stanley earlier this week had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch, with their next home game set to take place on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Charlton Athletic.