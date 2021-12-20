Barry Bannan’s praise during Sheffield Wednesday defensive injury crisis

The Owls have had some rotten luck over the last couple of months on the injury front, but things got even more difficult for Darren Moore when a number of centre backs all became unavailable at the same time.

It led to the likes of Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson both playing as part of Moore’s back three, while Liam Palmer has also had to become accustomed to life as a central defender rather than full back and young Ciaran Brennan has been thrown into the fold.

Bannan, who was on the scoresheet for the Owls in their 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra, admits that he’s been really impressed with the way that players have adapted, and is pleased with their clean sheets.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls skipper said, “We’ve been scoring goals and also had the clean sheets which is important.

“When you look at it, we’ve been struggling with injuries to our centre halves, we have young Ciaran Brennan who I think has been brilliant and Palms and Marvin have been fantastic.

“To ask people to play out of position or in positions they’re not used to, it is difficult. It’s not easy but they have been brilliant.

Barry Bannan has been pleased with Sheffield Wednesday's defence.