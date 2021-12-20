Latest on Boxing Day as Sheffield Wednesday wait for news on Burton Albion clash

The Owls were one of a number of clubs across the country that were forced to postpone their game over the weekend due to an increase of positive Covid-19 within their ranks, with Darren Moore’s side unable to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

A number of Wednesday players are now in the middle of their isolation period after picking up the virus this month, however the exact number in terms of how many are out of action has not been revealed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, The Star understands that a definitive call on the Boxing Day clash has not yet been made, but that it’s currently business as usual from a preparation perspective as they continue their plans to host the Brewers in a few days’ time.

The English Football League recently stated that if a team is able to name a squad 14 players – including a goalkeeper – then a postponement is not necessary, however the full extent of Wednesday’s outbreak remains unknown.

Over the last week or so there have been games called off a couple of days in advance, but also on the day of the match, so at this point in time there are no guarantees of what will happen.

For now at least, Wednesday will be hosting Burton at 3pm on December 26th, though that reality could change at any given moment.