Wednesday’s injury crisis has seen Moore rotate his side on many occasions over the course of the current campaign, and of late he’s had to play players out of position in order to try and fill the void left by defensive injuries.

Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson have all been missing of late, while midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, has also been sidelined with an injury that has kept him out of action for almost a month.

Now though, with three games left until the turn of the year, there is hope that a few of those names will be off the injury list and back in contention.

In the build-up to the game against Crewe Alexandra, Moore explained that both Adeniran and Hutchinson were ‘really close’, but admitted that his aim was to make sure he didn’t lose anybody else to injury.

And when asked for an injury update after the 2-0 win, he said, "We'll have a look at those and see the condition of them… We have a full week on the grass so we will have a look at them at the back end of the week."

It’s thought that Hutchinson, Adeniran and Dunkley could all potentially return to action before 2021 is over, while Massimo Luongo’s suspension will be wrapped up by the time they make the trip to Sunderland for the final game of the year.

Adeniran gave fans hope that he was close to a return with a positive post on his social media on Monday afternoon.

For Iorfa and Gibson, however, the wait will be a bit longer – with Gibson’s future at Hillsborough also undecided as talks continue between Moore and his parent club, Everton.