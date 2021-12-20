As things stand, Darren Moore will only have one senior goalkeeper contracted at Hillsborough come the start of the 2022/23 campaign, with Peacock-Farrell on loan from Burnley and Wildsmith set to see his current contract expire.

Wildsmith, an academy graduate at Hillsborough, has made just 31 league appearances in the last four seasons and is likely to be considering his options.

Wednesday’s other senior goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, is out on loan having a strong season with Exeter City in League Two, and is still contracted until 2024.

There has been plenty said about the immediate future of Peacock-Farrell amid talk of a potential return to the Clarets, and – unfortunately for the Owls boss – it’s not something that they can really control.

The 25-year-old did join Wednesday on a season-long loan back in July, with the length of his deal being confirmed by both clubs, but it is thought that there is a recall clause in there for January should his parent club decide to call him back to Lancashire – either in favour of him being part of their squad or loaning him out to a higher division.

When asked about BPF recently, Moore admitted that they weren’t exactly sure what the future held, saying, “Truth be known, we’ll have a chat with them in terms of where we feel he is. We’ve not had that chat yet, but we will be doing to see if there’s something they want to continue into the second half of the season.”