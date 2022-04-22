Bannan, who has been at the heart of Wednesday’s push for promotion in 2021/22, was nominated as the League One Player of the Season earlier this month, and now it’s been revealed that it isn't the only gong that he’s up for at the award show late this week.

It will come as no surprise that the Owls skipper’s tremendous long-range strike against MK Dons has been nominated for the Goal of the Season award, however he faces stiff competition from some top players from the Championship and League One.

Bannan will be up against the likes of Cole Stockton, Alex Mowatt and Andre Gray as he hopes to secure the prize, which was last won by a Wednesday player back in 2016 when Marco Matias’ beauty of a strike against Leeds United was picked as the best goal of the 2015/16 season.

The full list of nominees:

- Cole Stockton – MORECAMBE v AFC Wimbledon

- Alex Mowatt – Cardiff City v WEST BROM

- Bersant Celina – IPSWICH TOWN v Crewe

- Andre Gray – Derby County v QPR

- Ben Wilmot – STOKE CITY v Preston North End

- Barry Bannan – MK Dons v SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan has been nominated for the EFL Goal of the Season award.