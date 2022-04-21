The Owls have used 30 different players in League One this season, with Moore’s hand being forced on several occasions due to injuries, international call-ups and Covid-19 – and he says that he was always wary of how things may pan out.

Many teams have seen an increase in soft-tissue injuries in 2021/22, and Wednesday’s manager has admitted that he put together a strong competitive squad in order to try and deal with the road ahead. No team in the top four tiers has had more different goalscorers (20).

“That's the reason why we wanted 20-odd pros this season,” he told the media. “I just looked at the level of the season, the restrictions with COVID, we didn't know how that was going to go, and it's mapped out that way because there's a succession of games together so quickly. So you need a squad of players really for that.

“What we have done with this squad of players that we have had, it's just as well really because we have had a lot of injuries this season like everyone else. I think this season has been most notable for soft tissue injuries. It's been incredible. Whether that's been the season before, the break and starting back quickly again, it's been overload and use of training that has caused a lot of soft tissue injuries.

“I'm not just saying it for myself, probably all clubs have suffered in some way, but we have certainly suffered it this season. To get the squad back now in these succession of games, I've definitely needed them and I've been drumming into the players every one of them will be used so they have all got to pay attention and focus in training which is what they have done.”

While other teams have tailed off as the season draws to a close, Wednesday have got stronger, and with just two defeats in their last 15 games have found form at just the right time.

Sheffield Wednesday's strength in depth has been key this season.