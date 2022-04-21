Potential Sam Hutchinson boost as Sheffield Wednesday also wait on Harlee Dean

‘Hutch’ has been a star performer for the Owls this season, playing a starring role in the heart of their defence on a number of occasions, however was forced to sit out the wins over MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra after picking up a knock in training.

There had appeared to have been some hope that the experienced defender may be back against Crewe, however Darren Moore said that he just ‘wasn’t quite ready’, though that may change for the big game at Adams Park.

Wednesday welcomed both Massimo Luongo and Lewis Gibson back to the squad at Hillsborough as they beat the Railwaymen to go fourth in League One, with Luongo getting half an hour after he missed out at MK Dons with a chest infection and Gibson getting back in contention for the first time in over a month.

The Owls do still have some injury concerns, with this weekend likely to come too soon for Josh Windass, and Tyreece John-Jules still recovering, however Harlee Dean may well be able to make a quick return.

Dean went off with a knock at Stadium MK and there were worries about the rest of his season, however Moore has since explained that he’s been feeling a lot better and hasn’t been ruled out of the trip to Wycombe.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Brennan, is also thought to be making good progress after his recent issues, and will be looking to get some minutes for the U23s again before the season finishes.