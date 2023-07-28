American-based businessman admits he’d love to own Sheffield Wednesday one day

Adam Shaw, a Sheffield-born businessman now based out in America, says that he’d love to own the club one day – though knows that now is not that time.

Shaw’s name began doing the rounds locally after the play-off final at Wembley when video emerged of him celebrating the famous win over Barnsley under the arch, and last month he released a statement in which he confirmed that he’d been in contact with the club – though didn’t give any details with regards to what had come of those conversations.

Now it’s been explained that there is some sort of sponsorship in the works with his mental health charity ‘Shawmind’, with the organisation also getting on board with both the Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Sharks as they get involved with the city’s ice hockey and basketball teams as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Radio Sheffield on Friday the businessman admitted that ownership would be a dream, but for now is content to help them where he can – though did also add that there has been an increased interest in the Owls from Stateside.

Shaw said, “I don’t think there’s anyone who’s been brought up supporting their hometown football team that wouldn’t want the opportunity to own, buy and run their football club… We all think we’ve got the solution…

“I do have respect for anyone who puts their money where their mouth is, but I’d be lying - and I wouldn’t be honest and true to my roots - if I said I wouldn’t love to own the club, I would. And we’re fortunate that we have the resources to look at being able to do that.

“But at the moment my only thing is to help the club in the way that I can because I can’t own the club, and to be a true fan… The current chairman has, I believe, put more into the club than any chairman in Sheffield Wednesday’s history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad