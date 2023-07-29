Sheffield Wednesday’s latest signing ‘thrilled’ to join Owls as debuts loom

The 26-year-old completed his switch to Hillsborough on Thursday evening after a week or so of speculation about his future in the Segunda Liga, and Owls boss, Xisco, spoke of his delight at the capture as he discussed his intensity and potential.

On Friday, with the game against Luton Town on the horizon, the Spanish full back has said how pleased he is to get the move done - for an undisclosed fee - ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

“First day,” he posted on Instagram following his move. “Thrilled to begin this exciting new chapter.”

Meanwhile, his new teammate, Juan Delgado, also took to social media after his signing in the week, saying, “I’m very happy to be here… New challenge, new ilusión, thanks God! SWFC, come on Owls!”

Both players, as well as fellow new signing, Ashley Fletcher, could all potentially play a part against Luton later this afternoon, and fans will no doubt be excited to see what they can offer this season as they begin their first campaign back in the Championship. The former Manchester United youngster spoke of how he was ‘honoured’ to join the club on loan a few days ago.