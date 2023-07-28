News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss ‘can’t wait’ for his first Hillsborough experience

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he can’t wait to walk out in front of a Hillsborough crowd as the Owls prepare to face Luton Town.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Wednesday take on the Hatters on Saturday afternoon in their final preseason game before their opener against Southampton next Friday, and it’s the first opportunity that the Spaniard will have to soak in the atmosphere at S6 given that all of their preparation games so far have been played away from home.

Xisco noted the crowds that he’d seen turn up against the likes of York City, Chesterfield and Real Murcia in his short spell at the club so far, but over the next week he’ll get to soak up the authentic Wednesday experience.

“It was so nice to see so many people visit us in Spain,” the Owls boss has said. “This is where we did a lot of our work, but we know where the season matters - at Hillsborough.

“Saturday is a friendly fixture, another warm up fixture for us, so another important step. What I am really looking forward to is the big crowds and full voices in our home in the season.

“Always when we have played away so far we can say thank you to the fans because we feel them in the stadiums, and for me this is very important. They give us big support and I can’t wait another moment longer to experience this in our home in the season.”

Wednesday’s Luton game gets underway at 3pm tomorrow afternoon, with the Premier League outfit facing the Owls after their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town earlier in the weekend.

