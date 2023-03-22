An energetic goal-scoring performance from Devante Cole went some way to inflicting Sheffield Wednesday’s first league defeat since early October – though the Barnsley striker couldn’t resist rubbing a little salt in the wounds of one Owls figure.

Cole broke through the Wednesday defence to open the scoring in a 4-2 Tykes win, slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson in the 10th minute.

Dawson – whose incredible form has been a catalyst for much of the Owls’ 23-match unbeaten run – had come off his line in an attempt to crowd out Cole’s acute angle but saw the ball pushed through his legs for what was only the seventh goal he had conceded 15 matches on from his return to the side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, man of the match Cole said of his thought process when taking the chance on: “To be fair I was thinking ‘Why has the keeper come out? When he came out I wanted to go between his legs and luckily it went there.

Reds first scorer Devante Cole with Nick Cadden Pic Steve Ellis

“If you’ve watched us recently you’ll know we’ve been starting games quickly and I think that’s what it’s about. We wanted to put them on the back foot straight away and we got two goals from it.

“It shows what we’re building here and we’re strong at home. Anybody who comes here knows they’re in for a tough game.”

The result saw Wednesday overtaken at the top of the table by Plymouth Argyle, though they hold two games in hand.

Barnsley sit fourth, six points back on Wednesday in equally impressive recent form.

“It’s a massive result for us,” said Cole, son of Manchester United legend Andy. “We’ve been on a good run recently but I think that has just topped it off.”

