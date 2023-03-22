News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
32 minutes ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
2 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
2 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
16 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
18 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Barnsley man of the match rubs salt in Sheffield Wednesday wounds with post-match swipe at Owls man

An energetic goal-scoring performance from Devante Cole went some way to inflicting Sheffield Wednesday’s first league defeat since early October – though the Barnsley striker couldn’t resist rubbing a little salt in the wounds of one Owls figure.

By Alex Miller
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT

Cole broke through the Wednesday defence to open the scoring in a 4-2 Tykes win, slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson in the 10th minute.

Dawson – whose incredible form has been a catalyst for much of the Owls’ 23-match unbeaten run – had come off his line in an attempt to crowd out Cole’s acute angle but saw the ball pushed through his legs for what was only the seventh goal he had conceded 15 matches on from his return to the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, man of the match Cole said of his thought process when taking the chance on: “To be fair I was thinking ‘Why has the keeper come out? When he came out I wanted to go between his legs and luckily it went there.

Most Popular
Reds first scorer Devante Cole with Nick Cadden Pic Steve Ellis
Reds first scorer Devante Cole with Nick Cadden Pic Steve Ellis
Reds first scorer Devante Cole with Nick Cadden Pic Steve Ellis

“If you’ve watched us recently you’ll know we’ve been starting games quickly and I think that’s what it’s about. We wanted to put them on the back foot straight away and we got two goals from it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It shows what we’re building here and we’re strong at home. Anybody who comes here knows they’re in for a tough game.”

The result saw Wednesday overtaken at the top of the table by Plymouth Argyle, though they hold two games in hand.

Barnsley sit fourth, six points back on Wednesday in equally impressive recent form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a massive result for us,” said Cole, son of Manchester United legend Andy. “We’ve been on a good run recently but I think that has just topped it off.”

READ MORE:

Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to Josh Windass and George Byers injury concerns after surprise news

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t want to take anything away from Barnsley, but..” Sheffield Wednesday boss gives frank view on ‘self-inflicted’ defeat

“Battled hard” “Play it ‘til our eyes bleed” - Player ratings in Sheffield Wednesday’s thriller defeat at Barnsley

Devante ColeBarnsleySheffieldSky Sports