Banners, apologies and another injury - The fallout from Sheffield Wednesday’s West Brom defeat

Sheffield Wednesday set an unwanted record on Tuesday night as they slumped to defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
The loss meant Wednesday’s worst ever start to a league campaign, going 10 opening games without victory for the first time in their history, and once more they gave themselves an uphill battle after conceding early doors against a Baggies side high on confidence after beating Preston North End.

Wednesday barely created any clear cut chances, but - to be fair - stopped West Brom from doing so for most of the game as well. You can watch the highlights below, and hear our thoughts in the video above.

Meanwhile, Fans made themselves known with chants about the chairman, calls for the manager to leave, and this banner against the man at the helm of the club was spotted in the away end.

Xisco cut a forlorn figure in the press conference after the game, once more apologising to fans after they watched their team fall to defeat again, and he admits that it’s a tough time for everybody around the club at present. If you want to watch a bit of what he - and his counterpart Carlos Corberan - had to say, you can do so here:

For more articles on the back of the Owls’ latest defeat, you can check these out:

Owls await news after potential injury blow before Huddersfield clash

Wednesdayites the highlight as Owls lose and set unwanted record

WBA boss comments on Sheffield Wednesday tactics after midweek win

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from West Brom defeat

Chansiri’s credibility, reputation and relationship with fans beyond saving

