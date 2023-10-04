West Brom were able to handle the threat posed by Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls changed their approach in a midweek defeat at the Hawthorns.

It was the latest outing of misery for Wednesday this season, who looked more robust at the back than on previous efforts but were unable to muster much going forward aside from a couple of half-opportunities early on.

West Brom got to grips with the Owls’ more direct approach mid-way through the first half and from there strangled the game out of the visitor’s reach.

Baggies manager Carlos Corberan commented on Wednesday’s more ‘blood and guts’ approach and made clear it was important they didn’t take the challenge lightly despite their horrific start to the season.

“We knew tonight would be a tough game because they knew they would have to compete for the points,” he said.

“We had the experience of playing against Huddersfield here and we lost when they hadn’t won any games before. We knew it would be a tough game. You have to score in the opportunities we have.

“In the first half we found a way to progress on the pitch. Many of the opportunities they had around second balls and set pieces, this was difficult because they put out a very physical team. When we won second balls and set pieces we did well.

“They had opportunities in the first half but when we started to win the second balls after they had two big chances to break the clean sheet.

“They were deep, they defended and I don’t think we allowed them any opportunities to break or counter attack. I don’t remember any second half opportunities for the opponent.

“When you arrive in the last minutes and they are putting in long balls with these strikers, you fear they can create something but for me our team was brave with the line of five keeping it high.”