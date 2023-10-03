Sheffield Wednesday have scored just one goal in their last six matches and have been consigned to their worst 10-match start to an EFL season in their history after a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls were more compact and provided more solidity than in recent outings but offered little going forward but for a couple of first-half half-chances.

These are very, very worrying times for the Owls, who after 11 competitive matches this season are still searching for a win under their new manager and are rock bottom of the Championship.

Their defeat in the Midlands saw Wednesday go more direct and saw the return of a handful of faces that haven’t features a great deal in recent weeks.

There were once again loud chants of protest against the club’s owner and chairman as the fans provided plenty of noise from the away end.

Here are our player ratings from the Owls’ latest disappointment.

Devis Vasquez - 6 Made a good reaction save on the half-hour in a congested box. Flipped another one over the bar a few minutes later. Distribution mixed as they sought to go longer than before.

Liam Palmer - 5 Tucked in tight for the most part and did OK defensively. Seemed to slow-up a touch, which will come with a lack of minutes, and was yellow carded for a late one in the second half.

Dominic Iorfa - 6 Back into the side in his best position. Made a couple of important interventions in defence and won more headers than anyone else. Could he have got closer to Swift for the opener?