Sheffield Wednesday will soon find out whether they need to be concerned about Akin Famewo after he limped off against West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls defender had to go off towards the end of last night’s 1-0 defeat, leaving Xisco’s side to finish the game with 10 men due to the fact that they’d already made all of their in-game substitutions on the night.

Famewo has been a regular under the Spanish manager, featuring in all but two games across all competitions, but it may be that he misses the return of Darren Moore to Hillsborough on Saturday after what could be another injury blow for the Owls boss.

Wednesday had captain, Barry Bannan, and Josh Windass missing once again at the Hawthorns while Momo Diaby is still on the mend from his injury sustained on debut, and if Famewo joins the list then it gives the manager another with another decision on his hands.

The 24-year-old seemed to be suffering quite serious discomfort in his groin and received treatment for quite a while before going off, but Xisco said that it was too early to tell how serious it was.

“We will see what happens just now,” he told The Star. “I can’t tell you anything about how he is feeling yet. We’ll see tomorrow how he feels and whether he can be alright for the next match or not.”