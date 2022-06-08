The Star reported on Wednesday morning that the talented teen was in advanced talks with the Owls over a long-term deal at Hillsborough, and now it has been confirmed that he has indeed put pen to paper.

Cadamarteri, 17, has been attracting interest from higher up the pyramid with his performances in the Owls’ U18s, with West Ham United and Brentford both keeping tabs on him, however it was always thought that his first prize was to remain at Middlewood Road.

Now, with his deal announced, the teenager can focus solely on his football ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, during which he is expected to play for both the U18s and U23s, as well as spend some time training with Darren Moore’s first team.

He’s set himself a target of getting more goals in the season ahead, and he admitted that he was thrilled to commit his future to his boyhood club.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s all you think about as a young kid, signing your first contract to be a professional footballer. It’s a big milestone in my career and my family are proud.

“I joined Wednesday at U9s, it’s a bumpy road and a lot of hard work goes into it, but I’m glad I can be at this point signing my first contract.

Bailey Cadamarteri has signed his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday. (via swfc.co.uk)

“Last season was a big one for me personally, scoring goals in the league and in the Youth Cup, the highlight being the Southampton game where the scenes were immense.

“The guys in the academy, like Steven Haslam and Andy Holdsworth, have been key to my progression this year. They’ve done a lot of work with me personally to help me get to this level and push me into the U18s and U23s, because they know I can handle it.