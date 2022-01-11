Why Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer recruitment drive hasn’t really got started yet

The Owls are known to be on the lookout for a handful of new signings this month as Darren Moore looks to build a side capable of pushing for promotion in the second half of the campaign, with at least one central defender said to be their top priority.

It’s understood that Moore is after one experienced, preferably big, centre back, and also a left-footed ball-playing centre back this month on the back of the club’s defensive injury woes this season, however the transfer restrictions mean that they can’t just go out an buy potential targets.

And with numerous games having been called off in recent weeks due to clubs having Covid-19 outbreaks, teams are reticent to make judgement calls on a lot of their loan players at this point in time in case they end up in a situation where they lose players to positive tests and therefore have to delve into their reserve banks.

That isn’t to say that Moore and his recruitment team aren’t working incredibly hard behind the scenes to try and get new faces in the door as soon as possible, but it does go some way into explaining why they may not have had much joy just yet.

Wednesday still have around three weeks left before the January window slams shut, but they’re keen to get their work done as soon as possible so as to give any new arrivals the longest possible time to settle in.