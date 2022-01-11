Mark Beevers' absence explained amid reports of interest from Sheffield Wednesday

Beevers is familiar face at Hillsborough having come through the academy at Middlewood Road, and now – after years away – reports in the national media suggested that he could be a potential target for Darren Moore as he goes on the hunt for new defensive recruits in January.

Since then, however, it has come to light that Wednesday may not have earmarked the 32-year-old as a priority signing, though according to Darren Ferguson he is a player that is currently in demand – news that will come as no surprise given his efforts to help Posh to promotion last season.

When asked about his former captain’s recent absence, including against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup over the weekend, Ferguson said, “There has been a little bit of interest in Mark, but I have not bombed him out of our squad… There was no point in having someone of his experience sitting on the bench for a game like this.

“I had Frankie Kent on the bench to cover the centre-backs. I have good communication with Mark. We spoke yesterday and agreed more training would be more beneficial than him acting as a substitute. He will play in a friendly on Tuesday against Wigan at St George’s Park.”

Beevers has played 11 games in the Championship so far this season, but hasn’t played a league match since November’s game against Blackburn Rovers.