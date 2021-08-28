Wednesday have had much more joy in recent years in terms of the amount of players who have taken the step up through the youth ranks into the first team, and Darren Moore’s spoken highly of the current youth setup ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, The Star understands, it’s thought that three of the youngsters in the U18s are being watched by the scouts at the English FA, with Jack Hall, Bailey Cadamarteri and Leojo Davidson all thought to be on their watchlist at this point.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper, Hall, and striker, Cadamarteri (both 16), are playing above their age groups at present as the 16-year-old’s look to continue their climb through the youth ranks at Wednesday, while the versatile Davidson (17) had an impressive preseason with the Owls’ U18s and will be hoping to take that form into the coming months.

It’s thought that all three have caught the eye of England’s youth selectors, although it remains to be seen if – or when – they might get the chance to show what they’re capable of on the international stage.

The news comes not long after another young Owls stopper, Pierce Charles, was called up to Northern Ireland’s youth teams, with plenty being expected of the youngster who only recently celebrated his 16th birthday.

Both the U18s and U23s have got their respective new campaigns underway now, and Steve Haslam and his team will be hoping to see plenty of progression as things press on going forwards.