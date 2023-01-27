Sheffield Wednesday’s newest arrival, Aden Flint, made no bones about what his ambitions were during his second loan spell at Hillsborough.

The Star revealed on Friday morning that the 33-year-old defender was on the verge of joining Wednesday as Darren Moore looked to bolster his backline, and later that day it was confirmed that he’d joined on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Flint scored an incredible 14 goals the last time he played in League One whilst with Bristol City, and has a wealth of experience in both the second and third tier of English football – experience that Moore will be looking to call upon in their promotion push.

The former Cardiff City man said it was a ‘bit of a no-brainer’ when he heard of the Owls’ interest, and explained that he wants to play his part in getting the club back up into the Championship.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club’s official YouTube channel. “Delighted for the opportunity, and I’m relishing the games between now and the end of the season. It’s going to be a good run-in, we’ve got some massive games coming up that can define your season, and they’re the ones that you look forward to.

“Hopefully I can help, that’s my aim. I think that’s why the gaffer has brought me in. If I can help in any then that’ll be a success for me. Get the club back to the Championship where it belongs, and then hopefully kick on from there.”

Flint is registered for tomorrow’s FA Cup game against Fleetwood Town, and could make his second debut.