Sheffield Wednesday will not be welcoming Michael Ihiekwe back anytime soon, with the defender being ruled out until ‘towards the end of the campaign’.

Ihiekwe picked up knee ligament injury in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town earlier in the season, and while the original prognosis was that he’d face a couple of months on the sidelines, it now appears that it’s going to be even longer than that.

Wednesday haven’t had much luck in the defender department this season, with Akin Famewo picking up a lengthy injury early doors, Ben Heneghan being ruled out for the rest of the campaign last year, and Ihiekwe – after an almost ever-present start – suffering his setback.

The Owls boss has still given no specific timeframe on when they can expect the defender back in action, but has suggested that it won’t be any time in the near future.

Moore told the media, "We think now it looks like it'll probably be towards the end of the campaign rather than any time soon.

"Obviously it's an injury we just have to be cautious with. We have to take our time. He is healing and he is getting better but it's just a slower process really. We'll keep monitoring him and go from there really."

‘Icky’ played 23 times for Wednesday prior to his injury in November, and the 30-year-old will be desperate to try and get back before things wrap up as he looks to play a further part in the Owls’ promotion charge at the business end of the season.

Michael Ihiekwe won't be back for Sheffield Wednesday for a while longer. (Steve Ellis)

There’s a big month ahead for Wednesday as they prepare to face both Plymouth Argyle at home and then Ipswich Town away in two top-of-the-table clashes, and the need to get in at least one central defender will no doubt have been sped up by the latest update regarding Ihiekwe’s recovery.

