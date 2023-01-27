Akin Famewo walked out at Wycombe Wanderers to a surprise… A full Sheffield Wednesday away end chanting his name in what was his first game back from injury.

The first half of the season had been tough for the central defender.

After a solid start to his debut against MK Dons early in the season, Famewo suffered a serious injury. That injury kept him out for months on end, and it was only this month when he was given the nod to start a league game again.

So to come out against Wycombe, with plenty of eyes on him following Mark McGuinness’ departure, and hear his name being chanted to the tune of ABBA’s Voulez-Vous – it was something that gave him a huge boost.

The fact that his old man was there, meanwhile, was the cherry on the cake.

“It was special,” Famewo told The Star. “A special moment, because I’ve never had a song before - especially not one that’s been sung so loud.

“It was a proud moment also, because my dad was there in the crowd that day, and my name is his name. So it was a heart-warming moment - hopefully it made him feel as proud as I did.

Akin Famewo hooked up a signed shirt for Gaz Robinson for is part in getting his chant going. (via @GazRobinson1)

“He was singing along to the chant, and he’s taken the micky out of me about it.”

So appreciative was the Owls defender, that he made sure the man credited with the chant – Gaz Robinson – got his hands on a signed shirt, a shirt that has now made it onto the back of his young Wednesday-supporting son.

Famewo knows it’s only a couple of games though, and he feels there’s plenty left to come from him. He’s keen to keep his upward trajectory going.

“I just want to try and get the fans singing my name positively always,” he went on to say. “I’m trying to stay level-headed… There’s still a long way to go, work to be done, a lot of improvement to be made, but I'm looking forward to it.”

Famewo's shirt has now been given to Gaz's son to wear. (via @GazRobinson1)

