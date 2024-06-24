Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has been an excellent addition to ITV’s Euro 2024 coverage.

Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace forward Ian Wright has wished Danny Rohl ‘all the best’ for next season after the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s summer punditry gig came to an end.

Rohl has been on television screens up and down the country after joining ITV for the first week of this summer’s European Championships in his home country, Germany. The Wednesday boss has been one of the most insightful analysts throughout, with supporters of teams across the footballing pyramid coming to enjoy his knowledge of the game and good humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with pre-season approaching and summer transfer plans to carry out, the 34-year-old’s time in Germany was limited and Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday was his final game for ITV. In an Instagram post before the game, Rohl wrote: “One more game and my fabulous week @itvsport is over. Thank you very much for the warm welcome. It was a pleasure to meet you and to be part of the @euro2024. I’m looking forward to my last game with you.”

And among the many comments was fellow pundit Wright, who replied: “Been a pleasure Danny. All the best for the season ahead.”

While Rohl will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Euro 2024 from back in South Yorkshire - his Germany side finished top of Group A with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Monday - the Owls boss will now focus on preparing for another long and gruelling Championship season. Wednesday have already been active in the transfer market, with Yan Valery confirmed as the third arrival late last week.

Wednesday agreed an undisclosed fee with Angers for the right-back, who worked with Rohl at Southampton. Valery will be joined by Ben Hamer and Max Lowe next month, with the pair leaving Watford and Sheffield United respectively as free agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-season is not far away and there will be plenty for Rohl to get his teeth into once he’s back in the United Kingdom. And the German won’t have long to rest up before welcoming players back, confirming on Saturday that summer testing is not far off.

“We will start next Friday, the pre-season, the testing, and hopefully the players are working hard in the pre-season and are fit,” he told ITV after Saturday’s game. “We have to test everything. It’s about running, it’s about the medical check that they are ready for the pre-season. We have to work hard in the next six weeks to be ready for the next season. I am really looking forward to this and hopefully it’s going well.”