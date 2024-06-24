Sheffield Wednesday man makes career stride as contract limbo goes on
Formal clarity is yet to be had over the futures of Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Cameron Dawson and Josh Windass as they head towards the expiration of their current deals at Wednesday five weeks on from the release of the Owls’ retained list for 2024. As per the list, all four were offered new deals.
The Star understands that goalkeeper Dawson is likely to make the switch to League One side Bristol Rovers where he’ll reunite with Matt Taylor, who was his manager as he won fourth tier promotion with Exeter City on loan in the 2021/22 season. Talks with Josh Windass are understood to have majorly stalled with his future hanging delicately in the balance.
It leaves the situations surrounding Bernard and Iorfa. The former made his debut in major international competition over the weekend, playing 68 minutes of Jamaica’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico before being replaced by former Owls player of the year Michael Hector. It came after another ex-Wednesday name, Michail Antonio, saw a goal ruled out by a VAR referral.
Bernard also survived a penalty scare for handball in a match played in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time. It is not known whether Bernard was substituted through injury or for tactical reasons, though he was part of a double change that saw Jamal Lowe replace Demarai Gray. No injury has been reported in the Jamaican media.
The Star understands that as things stand, no firm decision has been made either way by Bernard with regard to his future. Jamaica’s Copa America journey continues through the group stage. They’re set to take on Ecuador Wednesday at 11pm before a further clash with Venezuela at 1am on Monday - both times GMT.