A Championship wing-back is of interest to Sheffield Wednesday as they continue their summer transfer mission, according to reports.

The Owls have were active in the first week of the summer transfer window, confirming the free agent signings of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe before announcing Yan Valery’s signing from French club Angers for what has been described as an ‘undisclosed fee’.

Work is believed to be ongoing behind the scenes on further deals as Danny Röhl as recruitment staff look to mould the Owls squad further towards the German’s preferences - and towards a possible tilt at a top 10 finish Röhl has spoken about publicly in the last weeks.

Now, it is suggested Plymouth Argyle wide man Mikel Miller is a player who is of interest to the Owls, according to a report by Football Insider. Miller’s contract with the Devon club is set to expire at the end of the month and though he has held contract talks with Plymouth, there have been suggestions Nathanael Ogbeta was signed from Swansea City as a potential replacement. Separate reports have linked Stoke City with interest in Miller.

The 28-year-old played 37 times across all appearances for the Pilgrams last season as they joined Wednesday in achieving survival in the Championship. He was also part of the Plymouth side that sneaked automatic promotion ahead of the Owls from League One in 2022/23, though injuries reduced his role to a bit-part.