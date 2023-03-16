Just over 1,200 Sheffield Wednesday fans will descend on Forest Green Rovers’ New Lawn Stadium later this month.

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their allocation for Forest Green Rovers.

The Owls will travel to Forest Green for the first time in their history as they face off in an early kick off on March 26th, with Darren Moore’s men and Duncan Ferguson’s troops in drastically different situations in League One.

Wednesday, as things stand, are sitting pretty at the top of the table, while Rovers are rock bottom of the third tier and will need something of a miracle if they’re to claw back the points needed to achieve safety.

It offers a an opportunity for Wednesdayites to knock a new ground off their list after visiting a number of familiar grounds in 2022/23, and it came as no surprise to see all 1,224 tickets fly off the shelves in just over 24 hours after first going on sale at 9am on Wednesday morning.

The stadium was at almost full capacity in their last game as 4,788 - their highest attendance of the season - turned up to watch the 3-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers, and it may be that Wednesday’s visit sees them get even closer to a capacity crowd.

